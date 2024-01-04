SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The City of Spartanburg announced its slate of community events to celebrate the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The six free activities begin Tuesday and lead up to MLK Day on Jan. 15.

Events begin Tuesday, Jan. 9, with a housing and homelessness luncheon at noon at Bethel United Methodist Church, 254 S. Church Street. Those planning to attend the luncheon – which will offer a subsequent seminar on helping homeless families – are asked to RSVP to neelysj@gmail.com.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m., the city will hold an art contest reception at the Chapman Cultural Center, 200 E. St. John Street.

Friday, Jan. 12, will be an all-day event: Kindness Day. The city and its partners encourage residents to make an extra effort to be kind.

The events continue at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, with the city’s so-called “Walk as One” at the YMCA, located at 151 Ribault Street. The event – which aims to bring neighbors from different communities together – will offer refreshments and activities for families.

On Sunday, Jan. 14, at 3 p.m., the Spartanburg District 7 Fine Arts Center will host the MLK Community Celebration.

All aforementioned events lead up to MLK Day, during which the United Way of the Piedmont will host a Day of Service.

“They have every kind of volunteering opportunity you can imagine,” city spokesman Christopher George said. “There are opportunities for whatever your interests might be, whatever you might like to do to give back to the community.”

Monday’s community-service event will begin at 8 a.m. with free breakfast provided by Denny’s. Breakfast will be served at the Dr. TK Gregg Community Center, located at 650 Howard Street.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to sign up ahead of time here.

All events are free to the public. Sponsors for the events include the Faith Initiative to End Child Poverty, the Spartanburg County Baptist Association, Barnet, BMW Group, Denny’s, Fifth Third Bank, ReGenesis Health Care, Spartanburg County Public Libraries, Spartanburg Water, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, the YMCA and others.