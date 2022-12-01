SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The City of Spartanburg is finalizing plans for the 28th annual Dickens of a Christmas event on Tuesday evening.

The event will take place in downtown Spartanburg from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The celebration will feature over 80 vendors, horse-drawn carriage rides, live entertainment, living window displays and a Ferris wheel.

“Rather than go back to ‘Skating on the Square,’ we thought, why can’t we do something new again this year?” City spokesman Christopher George said. “We thought even bigger and we worked with the folks at Piedmont Interstate Fair and managed to get a Ferris wheel.”

The Ferris wheel will be set up on Spring Street and will remain in place through the end of the year.

The city has not yet released its plan for road closures, but did tell 7NEWS that Church Street will be blocked on the day of the event.

Even though most of the preparations occur the day of, planners are still finalizing details and looking for volunteers to help.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can reach out to the city’s special events team at specialevents@cityofspartanburg.org. Volunteers will help manage the crowds and spread cheer at the event.