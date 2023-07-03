SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Tuesday evening the night sky will be illuminated by fireworks in celebration of America turning 247 years-old.

Numerous firework displays are scheduled across the upstate, including Spartanburg’s Annual Red, White and Boom.

Special Events Manager for the City of Spartanburg, Aundi Hunter, said she has been busy getting Barnet Park ready for the celebration.

“Red, White and Boom has been happening forever and I think that is the fun challenge is, is always making it bigger and better every single year and making it something that people want to come back and attend,” Hunter added. “Tons of preparation happens but seeing the smiling faces on everyone makes it all worth it and its even cooler that we are getting to do this for free this year for the community.

The event is from 5:30 -10p.m. The City of Spartanburg will also have two hydration stations located inside the park to help folks stay hydrated in this heat.

There are also Fourth of July events scheduled in Greenville. The Independence Day Celebration at Fluor Field and Fireworks on the Fourth at Unity Park.