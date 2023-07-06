SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Spartanburg is encouraging qualifying homeowners and renters to participate in its Lead Paint Removal Assistance Program, an effort that removes lead paint and other hazardous materials from homes.

The city first began participating in the HUD-backed program in 2020 and has since completed work on 17 homes. The city recently received more grant money to fund the effort.

According to the city, these are the qualifications a home must meet to be eligible:

The home must be located within the City of Spartanburg limits

A child under the age of 6 must reside or regularly spend time in the home (over 60 hours per year), or a pregnant woman must reside in the home

Household income must be less than 80% of the Area Median Income

The home must be built prior to 1978

All property tax payments and homeowner’s insurance must be current

You can contact the Lead Safe program by emailing LeadSafe@cityofspartanburg.org or by calling 864-580-5010.

“This program, it’s really been beneficial to us,” Louise Gossett, a South Converse homeowner said.

Gossett learned about the program through her granddaughter, who discovered Gossett’s great-granddaughter, 4, had lead in her system. Lead has been linked to neurological and developmental problems.

Both Gossett and her granddaughter participated in the program. In Gossett’s case, the grant covered all the costs to replace her lead-painted windows and asbestos siding – roughly $30,000 in repairs.

“I really appreciate the help that they gave us,” she said. “Financially, it does help you a whole lot.”