SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Santa Claus is coming to downtown Spartanburg!

The City of Spartanburg is presenting Santa on the Square every Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Once you are downtown, you can see Santa, the Morgan Square holiday lights and enjoy fun activities with your family.

You can join all the fun on the following dates:

Nov. 30

Dec. 7

Dec. 14.

Dec. 21

Officials said the lights will be up on Morgan Square for the whole holiday season.