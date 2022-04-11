SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The city of Spartanburg is taking a unique approach to landscaping in one of it’s parks.

Duncan Park has some trails that haven’t seen much use.

“We have counters out on these trails, and we have not seen the same increase that we’re seeing on other trails. So we know we need to address some of the issues in the park,” said Ned Barrett.

Ned Barrett, with PAL: Play, Advocate, Live Well, said invasive plants are a big issue on these trails – such as poison ivy and Kudzu. The city’s answer: goats!

“Goats will eat just about anything and they will just continue to devour this until they don’t have another food source,” said Barrett.

The group of goats have nine acres worth of invasive plant species to get through. Barrett said the goats arrived Saturday and will have quite a few busy months ahead. He said the city is partnering with the Trees Coalition.

“The goats are the latest, kind of, attempt to address the issue by, kind of, innovative means,” he said.

A part of the area will be closed while these goats are at work, but you can still come visit some of the trails.

“Bring more people out to the trails and checking out the goats and saying, ‘hey, there are trails that we can walk and bike here,'” said Barrett.

Bob Reynolds, with the Trees Coalition, said the goats make it easier for the coalition to come in and finish the clean up.

“You can get to the trees a lot easier to take the Ivy off, you can get to the small shrubs that need to be taken out, that are invasive,” said Reynolds.

He said the goats are getting everything they need while they’re away from the farm.

“They bring water and food to supplement them, to make sure they’re well taken care of, and they check on them daily,” he said.

On average, Reynolds said it takes the goats a couple of weeks to clear an acre and that some invasive plants have been here since the early 60’s.

“If we can clean out the invasive species we have, then some of the native trees can come back, and the trees we have will be healthier,” said Reynolds.

Barrett said these goats will be munching away at the park for the next two to three months. He asked that people do not try to pet or feed them, and that there is an electric fence put up.

He said the city is also applying for another grant to get a forester to do some more clearing of the area.