WESTMINSTER, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Westminster issued a boil water advisory for residents near the Welcome Church community area.

According to the city, officials are currently in the process of testing bacteriological samples to determine if the water has been contaminated.

Officials said the potential contamination is due to an instrumentation failure resulting in a loss of system pressure.

Residents in the following areas are urged to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking:

US 76 west of Riversong Drive

all roads off of US 76

Unity Church Road

Cobb Bridge Road

north up Highway 76 to the Welcome Church community area

Officials also suggest that any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking.

According to the city, the instrumentation issue and water service have been restored but testing is waiting to be completed.

For more information, call the City of Westminster Public Works at (864) 647-3217 or (864) 647-3219.