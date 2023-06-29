GREENVILLE, S.C. (WPSA) – City Range steakhouse grill is celebrating 25 years of service this year. Chefs will be busy at the grill this summer and are offering tips for you at home.

Chef Cory Massa said to start with a clean-oiled grill and don’t be afraid to season your meat.

Turn steaks as little as possible and watch out for flare-ups he said.

To check your grilling temperature hold your hand about 6 inches over the grill should be over 500° when it’s ready to cook.

Keep a spray bottle of water handy to keep flare-ups to a minimum.

Don’t be afraid to season your meat and remove excess water.

Chef said the biggest difference between professional and at-home cooks is the amount of seasoning on proteins.



Remember to let your meat rest for at least three minutes before digging in that can help enhance the flavor and let the excess water drain out.