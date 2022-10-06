GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A civil liberties nonprofit has called for Furman University to end its investigation into a university professor and return him to the classroom.

Furman University announced Monday it was investigating claims that Christopher Healy, a university professor, attended the 2017 ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville. The university stated that the professor will not teach or be on campus “as we process these difficult circumstances.”

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) sent a letter to Furman’s president on Wednesday detailing their concerns, saying the university had “violated its free expression promises” by banning Christopher Healy from campus.

“In investigating and placing Healy on leave, Furman has thus violated its free expression promises – policies to which the university is contractually bound,” FIRE said in their statement. “Furman must accordingly restore Healy to teaching immediately and reaffirm to faculty that the university will honor its commitments to free expression.”

Healy released the following statement Thursday:

“This event dealt with the question of keeping intact a statue of Robert E. Lee. All I did in attending the event was exercise my rights as an American citizen, and this episode has taught me that there are real enemies of free speech. In the USA, we are not guilty by association, but I feel like a butterfly being accused of starting a hurricane.”

