SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The National Racial Justice Network on Wednesday announced it will seek independent investigations by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Department of Justice into the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center.

The pursuit of investigations comes after numerous deaths of inmates over the past two years and the shooting death of Darius Holcombe by deputies in February.

You can read the letter below.

According to RJN, 16 inmates have died while in custody at the detention center in the last two years. Two have died in 2023 already.

“These people are alive and well before they’re arrested and they end up dying in custody,” Dr. Candace Brewer, the National President of RJN said. “So, we need to figure out what’s going on.”

Individuals with tips that pertain to gun violence and social justice issues can anonymously contact RJN at 1-800-694-1981.