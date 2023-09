ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A massive lawsuit will go to court in Anderson this week.

The lawsuit involves some residents who live in the Rose Hill subdivision on Highway 74 and developer D.R. Horton.

The residents claim their homes are defective and have been damaged by water on multiple occasions.

Residents also said that repairs have not fixed the problem.

D.R. Horton has denied any wrongdoing.