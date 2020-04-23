Upstate schools looking at ‘creative’ options for graduation, seniors reflect on emotional send-off

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Seniors told 7 News they feel robbed of their last year of high school. Though they’ll be learning from home for the rest of the year, South Carolina’s governor is leaving the graduation plans up to school districts.

Chapman High School Senior August Campfield has been working on her homework in what has become her classroom, her bedroom. And as she types out her last essay for English class, her cap and gown sits just feet away.

But she’s worried she won’t be able to use it like she has always imagined.

“Tuesday, when I went on my senior trip, that was my last day of school,” Campfield said.

Most Upstate seniors are in the same boat.

Campfield and her mom told us they’ve been working toward graduation day for years.

“She’s in all honor classes and has been since ninth grade. She works really hard. She’s up late at night,” August’s mom, Cassy Walker, said.

But now leaders at Chapman High, and other schools, are left coming up with a back-up plan.

“I’m going to continue to use the word postponed, not cancelled for events and activities that can be held at a future date and that’s the new goal we will set,” Spartanburg District One Superintendent Ronald Garner said.

They’re trying to figure out a way to still hold a ceremony while also social distancing.

Until then, Campfield’s graduation announcements will stay unsent. However shes trying to focus on the positive. She has already been accepted to a handful of colleges and is still waiting to hear back from her dream school, USC.

While she waits for that email or letter, she and her mom have a word for other seniors out there dealing with the same emotions.

“2020 strong,” Walker said.

“We’ll get through this,” Campfield told us.

The spokesperson with Spartanburg District One told 7 News they have not yet made a final decision on what they’ll be doing. However they said they’re trying to figure out a way to create a normal experience for their seniors. The same goes for most surrounding school districts.

Meanwhile over in Greenville, the spokesperson for the school district there said they will announce tentative plans for their graduation ceremonies by mid-May.