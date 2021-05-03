Clean-up continues in Greenwood Co. after weather system leaves behind damage

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Clean-up is underway in Greenwood County after strong winds left behind some damage Monday afternoon.

Roofs peeled off, trailers tipped over and power lines down.

“You could hear stuff hitting the building and all the ceiling tiles started to rattle,” said Ryan Grady, a Salesperson at Quality Nissan.

Ryan Grady was working at the Quality Nissan in Greenwood County when suddenly, the skies turned dark.

“Rolling thunder mixed with the sound of a train and then we saw debris flying by,” Grady described.

He told 7 News, he watched pieces of their sign come flying off, denting some cars in the lot on the way.

“A lot of stuff got peppered with little pieces of things. We got a lot of damage on the other side of this building with windows being blown out of cars,” Grady said.

But the Sales Manager there said the damaged cars can be fixed. Adding, he was more focused on his customers, employees and getting them to safety.

“Everybody was centralized so we knew everybody would be safe, that was our main priority,” said Quality Nissan Sales Manager, Chris Crosby.

Chris Crosby told us no one was hurt when the storms ripped through their property.

But just like a handful of other businesses in the area, they’re preparing for a day of clean-up come Tuesday.