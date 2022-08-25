SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Recycling is hosting a county-wide community clean-up event this fall.

The county posted about their event happening on the weekend of September 23 – 24, at 199 Gowens Road, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Accepted items listed by the county are yard debris, metal and appliances, furniture, construction debris, electronics, and five tires per household.

The county said most items being accepted during the clean-up days usually need to be taken to a landfill or limited recycling centers.

Household garbage, hazardous materials, liquids, paints, or any business materials are listed by the county as items that can not be accepted during the event.

Spartanburg County would like all county residents to be aware of this free event; you can find more information on the county website.