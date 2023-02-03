CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University announced plans for a new performance and wellness center for student-athletes.

Along with this announcement, upgrades will also be made to the existing volleyball facilities and renovation to the Jervey Athletic Center.

The new 50,000-square-foot facility, located south of Jervey Gym, would be the new home for Clemson’s sports medicine, strength and conditioning, nutrition and applied science departments.

The project is expected to cost $50 million.

Renovations to the gym include the raising of the roof, as well as a new locker room, lounge and meeting areas for Clemson’s volleyball program, and major improvements to the gameday experience with new access, restrooms and concessions areas.

The goal is to start on the project in the Fall of 2023.