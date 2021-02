Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) -Blood needed now. The Blood Connection's Allie Van Dyke said she’s glad a blood drive is happening when they are in a critical need to be able to convey the seriousness of the event.Van Dyke said The Blood Connection and the Greenville Drive have partnered to host an all-day blood drive at Fluor Field from 10-6.

She said it will be inside where you can donate blood comfortably and distance from others. Van Dyke said the Blood Connection is the exclusive provider of blood for all hospitals in the Upstate and hospitals have conveyed they need the blood now because they are seeing more traumas. Van Dyke said you can give blood after getting either one or two doses of the COVID19 vaccine.