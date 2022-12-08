CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University broke ground Wednesday on new and upgraded athletics facilities that will house lacrosse, gymnastics and rowing.

The athletic facilities are a $37.5 million expansion plan for new and upgraded lakefront facilities for lacrosse, gymnastics and rowing.

“We are thrilled to see this project getting underway. We cannot express our appreciation enough for the Clemson athletic administration, IPTAY and all those behind making this project a reality,” Lacrosse Coach Allison Kwolek said.

In June 2021, Clemson announced the addition of Women’s Lacrosse and Women’s Gymnastics, which will begin competition in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years, respectively.

The plan for the new facilities was initially approved in Feb. 2022.

“There are not words to describe the level of excitement in getting to finally break ground on this project,” Gymnastics Coach Amy Smith said. “There are also not words for the level of appreciation and gratitude for everyone that has been involved with supporting starting this new gymnastics program.”

The new facilities will overlook Lake Hartwell and adjacent to the current rowing facility, and create an area for student-athletes.

In addition to the new facilities, an athlete recovery center and student-athlete village will be built.