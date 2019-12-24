Clemson City PD K9 offers Christmas tips, reminders to keep everyone safe

(Clemson City Police Department)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson City Police Department shared a picture of K9 Jekyll and his “Christmas wishes” to help keep everyone safe.

According to the post, Jekyll wanted to remind everyone to stay calm and not to fight with their family, especially over “the last turkey leg.”

He also wanted to remind everyone to stay focused while driving. He said no drinking and driving and no texting and driving.

From all of us here at 7 News, Merry Christmas Jekyll and Clemson City Police! Thank you for your service!

