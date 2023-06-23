CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University will soon build the state’s first College of Veterinary Medicine. The new complex will be located on a roughly 50–60 acre site across from the University’s Equestrian Center as soon as 2026.

The new facilities on West Queen Street will initially be built on 15-20 acres, before expanding. The college’s committee said they have plans to initially accept 320 students.

“We are very happy that we will be able to increase the number of veterinarians graduating out into the world so we can get more help for all of our animals,” Rand Cournow with Pinnacle Veterinary Group said.

The vet shortage is impacting all aspects of animal care.

Dr. Boyd Parr, former state veterinarian and current co-chair of the College of Veterinary Medicine’s steering committee, said research shows the shortage of veterinarians in South Carolina also has potential impacts on the state’s food supply and food safety.

“With the pandemic it raised people’s awareness,” Boyd said. “Which veterinarians already knew of the vets’ key role in what we call one health and zoonotic diseases. Zoonotic diseases that spread between animals and humans and so forth. It is a growing crisis. We have talked about having a veterinary school at Clemson for some time.”

The steering committee predicts the College of Veterinary Medicine’s total capital cost to be $285 million.

The state has allocated enough funding for the program to start, hoping to beat the rural and farm animal shortage.

“This year they allocated $75 million one time in the budget and $15.466 (million) in the PSA budget that are for capital expenditures of starting,” Parr said. “They have been incredibly supportive and generous.”

Parr said while tuition has not yet been set, the steering committee’s goal is to be among the lowest tuitions for Veterinary Colleges in the nation.

Veterinarians in the area said they hope this will bring an increased awareness for modern animal care.

“There have been a lot of advances in how we are able to care for, treat, diagnose any illnesses and injuries,” Cournow said. “The newer vets are coming out with some of the latest and greatest technologies and are able to get so much more education than we were able to get for our vets’ decades ago.

Boyd said they plan for the College to open in 2026 with the application process beginning in the late Spring or early Summer of 2025.