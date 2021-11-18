Clemson community remembers Colonel Ben Skardon

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Friends and family gathered by the Scroll of Honor Memorial in Clemson on Thursday to remember the life of retired Colonel Ben Skardon, a military hero and a beloved Clemson alum.

He was a professor, a co-worker, a fellow veteran and a source of inspiration.

Danny Rhodes, who had Skardon as a professor said, “His military career, his academic career, his whole life is well-known in this community.”

He was someone who considered everyone a friend.

“Seeing the special way he connected with people, just everyone. All ages, young old, in the middle,” his granddaughter, Caroline Raburn said.

Clemson students, alumni and so many others in the Clemson community have been impacted by Colonel Skardon.

“Just inspiring so many people with his focus on service and his humble attitude about life,” Rhodes said.

Skardon was a decorated World War II veteran, with two Silver Stars, a Bronze Star, and one of the last survivors of the Bataan Death March.

“He never wanted to be called hero. If you used the word hero in his presence, he would just get in your face real quickly because he said I’m not a hero, those who gave their lives are heroes,” Rhodes said.

Raburn said even with all the accolades he has, what he really cared about was relationships.

“He just made that special connection and made them feel special, and I think that was just phenomenal, an amazing quality,” said Raburn.

Funeral arrangements for Colonel Skardon will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.

The funeral will include full military honors at St. Paul’s Episcopal Churchyard in Pendleton.