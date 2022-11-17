CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- It’s out with the old and in with the new at Clemson.

Lot 5 and C3 are designated for commuter parking Monday through Friday and tailgaters on football Saturdays.

However, soon construction will begin to beautify it into an enhanced tailgate area.

“This is really going to be the gateway to the athletic campus,” Senior Associate Athletic Director Eric Sabin said.

The athletics department will repave, add plaques along tiger walk, put statues and a new entrance banner at the front of the lot, and enhance the landscaping.

Sabin said, “We’ll be planting over 115 new trees on this site, as well as the entire press row hillside.”

Athletics is also planning to add different components to make the lot safer for students and tailgaters.

“Right now, this lot is really dark at night Monday through Fridays as well as Saturdays after the games,” Sabin said. “So, adding all of those lighting elements, adding the security cameras, adding safe pedestrian pathways for all of our students Monday through Friday is just as important as gameday Saturdays.”

During the 9-month construction, all of the 800 parking spaces will be closed, and a portion of the spaces will return once construction is done.

“While there will be a reduction in the number of spaces, we are working with campus on some other lots that will be open in the future as well,” Sabin said.

The university says they’re planning to add more than 200 parking spots for students near the Madren Center, which will also be a part of the tiger transit route.

The tailgating lot is expected to be finished by August 1.