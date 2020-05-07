Clemson distributes more than $6.5 million to students from federal CARES Act stimulus package

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University began distributing more than $6.5 million in emergency financial assistance it received from the federal CARES Act stimulus package to about 9,000 students this week.

Clemson awarded students funds depending on their financial needs, which was determined based on their FASFA.

“Pell Grant recipients received $1,000, students with high need received $900, and students with lower need received $500. Students with a missing or incomplete FAFSA, or who did not have any demonstrated financial need according to the FAFSA, did not receive a grant,” according to the University’s website.

According to the news release, Clemson students will receive about $6.8 million in federal emergency relief assistance through the CARES Act. This is in addition to the more than $18 million in funds for housing, dining and other fees previously made by the University.

The University has also established an emergency relief fund called Tigers Helping Tigers, which will help students and employees who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. If you would like to make a donation, click here.