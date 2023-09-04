CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Football season is officially here, and Clemson Tiger fans tell us they’re ready for kickoff.

“Go Tigers!”

“Game tonight tell me what you’re looking forward to,” 7 NEWS asked.

“Clemson winning and beating the heck out of Duke,” Clemson fan Nash Catoe said.

Clemson takes on Duke at 8 p.m. in Durham, but many fans say they’ll be in Clemson cheering the Tigers on.

“We are alumni from ’04 and ’05,” Mark and Stephanie Bivone said.

“Do y’all watch most of their games,” 7 NEWS asked.

“Oh every single game,” Bivone said. “We literally get cable just so we can watch the game.”

Clemson students tell us they actually prefer the Tigers playing the first game away because it builds excitement for when they return to Memorial Stadium.

“It is literally just an unbelievable experience,” Sophomores at Clemson University Gabriella Fava and Kayla Depol said. “We are both from New Jersey so coming to a big southern football game is super fun for us and our families always have such an amazing time.”

The first game of the season means everyone stocks up on new gear. Store owners say they expect record sales this football season.

“This weekend was incredible,” Eric Nelson, Chief Operating Officer, of Tiger Sports Shop said. “We had the Lulu Lemon Clemson collaboration showcase launch over the weekend. We had over 450 people in line on Friday before 8 a.m. The seven football games a year corporate about 60% of our volume each year. We are extremely busy in both receiving and selling product, Clemson product, day in and day out from August to December.”