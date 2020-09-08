Clemson football players continue to spark social change

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Several weeks ago, the team led the University in a march for equality.

Since then, they haven’t taken their foot off the gas.

Last night several Clemson players tweeted about some practical changes coming to college athletics, after conversations with the College Football Committee.

Clemson linebacker, Mike Jones Jr, who spoke at the march, said being a part of this initiative has helped him find his own voice.

“Through this time I’ve felt like, in my heart like, sometimes you gotta say something, so this is really showing me a lot about myself, what matters to me, my values,” Jones Jr. said.

Offensive Coordinator, Tony Elliot, says he isn’t surprised by his players leadership.

“Seeing them use their voice and their platform in such a positive way, you know, it’s kind of like a parent when you see your child make that step,” Elliot said. “It really sunk in and now they’re taking advantage of it.”

Defensive coordniator, Brent Venables, says even though the season has taken some unexpected turns he’s proud of what has come of it.

“Most proud of our players for how they’ve handled all of the things that have come with the last six months, last five and a half months, from social justice to the Covid and everything in between,” Venables said.

Other Clemson players said that they can’t give any details yet, but to stay tuned Saturday to see how else they plan to use their voices in the fight for equality.