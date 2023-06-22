CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University’s Board of Trustees announced Thursday that they will not raise tuition for the 2023-24 academic year.

The tuition freeze covers both in-state and out-of-state undergraduates.

According to Clemson, this is the fourth consecutive year without tuition increases for South Carolina residents.

The university said the tuition freeze was enabled by additional tuition mitigation funding included in the state’s budget.

“Today’s actions by the Board to freeze tuition for all undergraduate students allows Clemson to continue to provide access to a world-class education,” said Clemson University President Jim Clements. “We are grateful to the General Assembly and Governor Henry McMaster for their continued investment into Clemson and higher education in this state.”

The Board of Trustees did approve an increase to housing and dining fees.

Housing fees will increase by 3.6% while dining fees will increase by 4% to cover inflation costs and to fund repairs and renovations, the university said.