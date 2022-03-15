CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson’s only downtown hotel is expected to open soon. Managers said it’ll have some unique amenities, but the people working there is what makes it so special.

With 67 rooms, a restaurant, a bar and rooftop event space, the Shepherd Hotel in downtown Clemson is expected to bring new life to the area.

As beautiful as hotel managers said it’s going to be, it’s really the heart behind the hotel that is so special.

Managers said almost half of the employees will be ClemsonLIFE students and alumni.

“Students are very excited. We even have former graduates in the area who want to come back and get involved in the hotel,” ClemsonLIFE Program Director Dr. Joe Ryan said.

The ClemsonLIFE is a program at the university that serves young adults with disabilities,

one of its their main objectives is giving these students real life experiences.

“Our workers are outstanding. Our graduates, they’re very dedicated, they love the position, they love working with people there,” Dr. Ryan said.

ClemsonLIFE Program Manager Erica Walters said this opportunity has encouraged them to start a hospitality program within ClemsonLIFE.

“That’s the first way we’re expanding, we’re adding, we’re hoping to pilot about 6 students this fall and it’s working with PRTM to develop a curriculum strictly for hospitality management,” Walters said.

Program leaders said they’re also just thankful for the way the Clemson community has paved the way for ClemsonLIFE to be successful.

“It’s a part of the Clemson community. As a Clemson grad you’re well aware it’s not just a phrase, Clemson family, it really is a tight knit community here and people want to continue to be a part of it,” Dr. Ryan said.

Managers said it’s expected to open in the summer,

They said they’ve had a lot of disruptions because of supply chain issues.