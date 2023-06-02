GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Students with Clemson University’s MBA program are competing for cash prizes this week in Greenville.

The “Shark Tank”-style competition allows students to showcase their business ideas for a chance to win a piece of a $20,000 prize for their startup.

The first-place winner from Thursday’s EnterPrize Awards was William Murphy.

“The EnterPrize Awards features the next generation of entrepreneurs, with more than 80 of its past participants successfully launching their businesses and raising millions of dollars in startups in the last 10 years,” says Dr. Greg Pickett, the Director of Clemson’s MBA program.

Friday’s Innovation at Work competition could earn students a piece of $6,000 in prize money.

The competition’s judges are comprised of corporate executives, HR leadership and business owners.