Clemson merchandise arrives at stores ahead of National Championship

(From: Academy Sports + Outdoors)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Boxes of merchandise have arrived at stores in the Upstate ahead of the National Championship game.

If the Clemson Tigers win the title came over LSU, stores across the area will reopen to begin selling shirts, hats, and other products.

Boxes marked “DO NOT OPEN” and “HOLD FOR TIGERS CLINCH” have arrived at several Upstate Academy Sports stores.

Academy said if Clemson wins Monday, their stores in Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, Easley, and Rock Hill will reopen following the game to sell the championship gear.

The National Championship game will be held Monday night in New Orleans.