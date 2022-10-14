CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Brandon Ray Hopkins was last seen on October 10 near Keith Street and McCollum.

Hopkins was last wearing a gray shirt, dark blue jeans, dark colored shoes, and a red shirt hanging from his rear pocket.

Hopkins is 6’1″ and possibly 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hopkins is asked to call Detective Chancellor at (864) 624-2014 or the Clemson Police Department at (864) 624-2000.