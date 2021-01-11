Clemson PD warns businesses against gatherings, investigates concert

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – The Clemson Police Department warned businesses against holding gatherings and announced they are investigating a concert which was reportedly held in the city Friday night.

According to Clemson Police, video and photographs were posted to social media showing what they called an unlawful gathering at a local establishment which posed a risk to public health and safety.

The police department is investigating the matter but said no arrests or citations were issued the evening of the gathering.

Clemson Police said they issued a notice to all establishments that such gatherings are a violation of the Governor’s emergency orders and will not be allowed. Police said that any owner or operator of a business which allows those gatherings can be criminally charged.

The city of Clemson has a mandatory mask ordinance and has adjusted their open container ordinance to allow businesses who have had to lower capacity to expand outdoors.

