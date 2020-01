CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – After 42 years in law enforcement, Clemson Police Chief Jimmy Dixon is retiring.

The mayor announced the chief’s plans at the city council meeting Monday.

Dixon has been with the Clemson Police Department for 24 years – 17 as chief.

The chief said he’s thankful for the length of his career and he is most proud of the men and women he has served with.

He also said he’s grateful to the students at Clemson University for their good behavior over the years.