CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple agencies are continuing to investigate a deadly house fire that claimed the life of a restaurant owner.

Clemson Police released a statement Monday afternoon saying the “initial investigation has not revealed any signs of foul play; however, this investigation is still open and active.”

The Clemson University Fire Department was called to the home on Pendleton Road around 7:15 Friday night. Fire Chief Rick Cramer told 7NEWS when firefighters arrived, they did not see any smoke coming from the home.

“The fire had actually burned itself out, which was kind of strange to really not see an active fire — fire blowing out windows and doors,” explained Cramer.

The cause and origin of the fire have not been determined, according to Clemson Police.

Cramer said the fire was “contained, initially, to the living room” where firefighters found a burned chair and sofa. He said they also discovered the body of 81-year-old Edgar “Ted” Hunter, Jr. in the living room.

Hunter was pronounced dead by the Pickens County Coroner’s Office. A manner and cause of death have not been determined.

Hunter owned the restaurant, Mac’s Drive-In, which is located down the street from his home.

The restaurant has been temporarily closed following Hunter’s death. His son told 7NEWS he is unsure when it will reopen.

Mac’s Drive-In has been a staple of the Pendleton and Clemson communities for decades.

“I used to go in there and eat all the time,” said Len Raffini, the owner of Pendleton Place Antiques. “It’s good, really good. They have good cheeseburgers, fries and tea. Everything’s good.”