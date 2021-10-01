Clemson preparing for homecoming festivities

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) — Homecoming festivities at Clemson University begin Friday. The Tigers will face Boston College in Death Valley at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Friday’s festivities mark the first major homecoming celebrations since 2019.

Several colleges and alumni groups are hosting a variety of events Friday afternoon. For a complete list, click here.

The university’s keynote event, Tigerama, begins at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Tickets are required and can be purchased here.

On Saturday, DHEC and Clemson will offer free COVID-19 vaccines at Littlejohn Coliseum between 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

