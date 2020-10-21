Clemson protesters come back year later saying nothing has changed

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- In 2019, hundreds of Clemson students marched through campus with a mission, to bring more support to the victims of sexual assault.

The university promised several things.

One organizer of the protest, Hayley Chelak, explained, “One of the things was a separation of the Title IX office and interpersonal violence prevention office, another was to implement leadership training, trauma informed training for key Clemson leadership.”

However, Wednesday, students are right back in the same spot, saying nothing has changed.

“Ultimately I want to see them support survivors and follow through on what they said they were going to do at the march,” said Clemson student Jacob Lipton.

Chelak said, she’s disappointed, “Everything they’ve done so far are just Band-Aid solutions to things, but we are asking for resources, not Band-Aid solutions.”

During the rally Wednesday, Interim Vice President for Student Affairs, Chris Miller, brought several protesters into his office to have a conversation.

He says Clemson administration recognizes students’ concerns and this issue is a priority for them.

“The student’s petition has some extremely valuable and viable points of interest and we’re going to take each one of those and we’re going to have a very robust conversation to see if these are things that we’re able to do.” Miller said.

Several Clemson students said that they don’t care if it takes four days or four months, they’re going to stay in this spot until action is taken.