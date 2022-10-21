CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Its officially homecoming weekend in Tiger Town.

There are lots of fun things going in Clemson Friday and Saturday.

It’s a week full of all things orange and purple.

“You can tell downtown, you can feel it on the field, even in your classes that something is a little different in the air,” Clemson student Slater Dean said.

For a lot of Clemson students, alumni, and faculty., it’s their favorite week of the year.

“This is probably the most excitement I’ve seen around homecoming in a number of years at Clemson,” Student Affairs Director Phili Sikes said.

It all starts Monday with the Habitat for Humanity house and homecoming float build on Bowman Field.

Dean said,” We spent many, many hours out here. I know for myself, I clocked 40 hours this week.”

Many people will walk around and check out the floats throughout the weekend, but the fun doesn’t stop there.

Students and alumni host a pep rally called Tigerama.

It’s also where the winner of the float contest is announced.

Sikes said, “We have musical performances by a local Clemson student performing country music, but we also have a well-known recording artist coming so that will be exciting for fans.”

Saturday before the big game, some of the major colleges at the university host alumni tailgates.

David Gibson is a Clemson alum and brought his grandkids to town for homecoming.

He says it’s a special way to reconnect with his Clemson family.

Gibson said, “It’s to renew my friendships with people that I actually went to school with, tailgate with. And then it’s exciting. There’s not many universities that put an exhibition like this on, with these floats and all. It’s something to be proud of.”

The university says once everything is packed up and done from this weekend they’ll immediately start working on homecoming for next year.

Kick off for the Clemson homecoming game vs. Syracuse is set for 12:00 p.m. tomorrow.