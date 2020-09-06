Clemson requiring more COVID-19 testing after announcing nearly 400 cases

CLEMSON. S.C. (WSPA)- Clemson has announced it will still move forward with allowing underclassmen to come back on campus September 11th and resume on campus events on September 21st, despite reporting 373 new cases this week.

In addition, they are requiring all students to be tested, now including students living off-campus.

Clemson’s Undergraduate Secretary of Communications, Aparna Mahendranath says the University made a smart move.

“I think the time between move-in in August vs move-in in September really allowed all the testing strategies to be prepared nicely beforehand,” Mahendranath said.

Furman University announced they are doing the same on their campus earlier this week due to concerns over COVID-19.

Originally, Clemson students living off campus were only encouraged to get tested.

However, as they have returned many of them have been gathering and COVID-19 cases have spiked.

Clemson student, Mya Longacre says she’s living at a family friend’s house miles away from campus because of fears she will catch the virus after seeing so many people not take precautions.

“I’ve lost a lot of respect for people to be honest with you,” Longacre said. “It’s sad it’s frustrating, and this is why our county has not been able to go back to normal yet.”

Despite the numbers the University is seeing, plans for the semester are moving forward.

Clemson’s Undergraduate Student Body President, Jonathan Gundana, agrees with the decision.

“I think the University said it best in one of their recent Instagram posts, Clemson is built different,” Gundana said. “We’re doing our best and our students are different and that’s going to allow us to respond to the Coronavirus a little bit differently.”

Gundana explained that along with the extra testing, measures like contact tracing, social distancing and wearing masks are being taken seriously.

Clemson is also freeing up some space on campus to quarantine students who get COVID. They’re relocating a number of students to different housing to make sure there’s enough space.