CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University Public Safety wants the public to be aware of “emergency phones” for 911 use around the campus.
The University said in a post it has multiple emergency phone box locations around the campus.
Public Safety said the boxes have blue lights on top of them, resembling a police light, showing in the picture added to their post.
The University said the phones are in case of an emergency where Police, Fire, or EMS are needed and you do not have a phone available to contact them.
Public safety said the phones will connect you to their 911 dispatch.
The University also said SC law states misuse of a 911 call is a crime.