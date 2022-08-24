CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University Public Safety wants the public to be aware of “emergency phones” for 911 use around the campus.

The University said in a post it has multiple emergency phone box locations around the campus.

Public Safety said the boxes have blue lights on top of them, resembling a police light, showing in the picture added to their post.

Clemson University Public Safety (Credit: Clemson University Public Safety Facebook Post)

The University said the phones are in case of an emergency where Police, Fire, or EMS are needed and you do not have a phone available to contact them.

Public safety said the phones will connect you to their 911 dispatch.

The University also said SC law states misuse of a 911 call is a crime.