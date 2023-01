CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A Clemson student won $10,000 Saturday afternoon after winning the ‘Drain the Putt’ Challenge during halftime of the men’s basketball game.

The challenge is put on by Roto-Rooter, which challenges a student to sink a 94-foot putt on their first try.

Clemson freshman Kevin Murphy did just that Saturday afternoon in Littlejohn Coliseum and won $10,000.

The Clemson Tigers went on to defeat Virginia Tech 51-50.