Clemson students build 27th Habitat for Humanity House

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – All week, Clemson University students are building a house right on Bowman Field.

Over 750 students gathered together with hard hats and hammers in hand to give back to their community.

It’s the 26th year, but the 27th house that students have built for Habitat for Humanity in Pickens County.

They start by fundraising over $80,000 throughout the year to gather all the supplies before they dedicate hours for the build.

“It’s such an amazing feeling knowing we went from sticks of wood and concrete pillars with a floor to a family living in a house especially on a different location. It’s just so powerful knowing that maybe skipping one of classes has really had a big impact on someones whole life and their kids life and future,” said Brittany Lacy who’s a junior.

On Sunday, a moving company will move the home to it’s final location in Liberty where it will be finished for a single mother and her daughter.