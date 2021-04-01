Clemson students host Sikes sit-in, protesting tuition increase

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- The high cost of college tuition has some Clemson students asking for change. Thursday a stationary protest had one message; the necessity of a tuition freeze.

“It’s not a big ask, to ask to freeze tuition for next year since they did it this year,” One organizer Gabe Cutter said.

Another saying, “Give or take tuition raises about one thousand dollars a year, which may not be a lot to some.”

Cutter says he’s protesting, because this issue hits home for him.

Cutter said, “My mom is an immigrant and se obviously had a lot of trouble paying for college when she came so I am a second generation American and I’m very blessed to not have trouble paying for tuition, but I know that many students do.”

According to the website Collegetuitioncompare.com, expenses at Clemson University has increased by around $4,000 since 2016.

These students want relief, saying it’s especially important this year.

Cutter said, “Obviously there is bourgeoning mental health problems. Students are having trouble paying for their living situations.”

Neighboring universities like University of South Carolina have already announced a freeze for the upcoming school year.

The question Thursday, why not Clemson?

“It’s certainly able to be done again in a crisis and our job really is to highlight that we are still in a crisis and we’re still feeling those effects,” Cutter said.

The university sent 7 news a statement, saying they haven’t completed their budget for the upcoming school year.

They said quote, “Affordability for our students and their families is always an important part of our decision making.”

The organizers of the protest said even though this is the first day they’re doing it, it wont be the last. They’re going to sit out here until they get answers.

An online petition has also been created, organizers say they’ve gotten hundreds of signatures.