Clemson suspends some students and student organizations after parties

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- After several off-campus parties over the weekend, Clemson University will suspend certain students and student organizations.

In August Clemson University gave students a list of guidelines they would be expected to follow when they arrived back at campus.

On that list Clemson discouraged large gatherings and stated there will be consequences if those guidelines are ignored.

Now, students are seeing just how serious the University is about the pandemic.

While some students, like Adam Speaks, don’t agree with those restrictions, “As a student I know I’m not as cautious about it as other people or as we should be, so you know students we’re all young, we’re not going to be effected by this,” Speaks said.

Other students think Clemson is making the right decision.

Jonathan Smith says as a senior at Clemson, he would love to be able to enjoy his final days in college normally, but right now that’s not something that can happen.

“Yes I want to hang out with my friends, yes I want to go downtown and go eat and stuff,” Smith said. “But on the other hand I want to make sure I’m being responsible and safe so it’s a little disappointing because, you know, I know people want to get back to normal life but that’s just not something in this present day we can do.”

Associate Vice President for Strategic Communications at Clemson, Joe Galbraith says he can’t give any details on which students were suspended due to privacy practices.

He added that the suspension of student organizations would be explained in detail in the code of conduct, which will be released in the next several days.

However, he says despite this, he’s proud of the way most students have handled this year.

“I think its important to know that the vast majority of our students are doing the right thing,” Galbraith said. “You see on campus the last couple of days since we’ve begun in-person classes, the compliance rate with wearing a mask, doing the right thing, remaining socially distanced has been amazing.”

Clemson started in-person classes this week. The University says that schedule will continue until further notice.