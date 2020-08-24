Clemson to furlough employees through end of year

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Clemson University said they are instituting a furlough program for more than half of their employees due to financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
Clemson employees must take furlough days between September 1 and December 31, the university said.
The number of furlough days depends on employee salary:
Employees making under $50,000 will not be furloughed, according to the university.
Details on the furloughs:
- Employees must take their required number of days off without pay between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31.
- State law prohibits employees from working while on furlough, and days must be taken in full-day increments.
- Nine-month employees with partial-day furlough responsibility must take full-day increments with the exception of the partial-day balance. (i.e., Those with 2.3 days must take two full days and .3 of a day.)
- Employees will continue to receive health care, retirement and other benefits while on furlough, and will be credited for their state employee service time.
- Employees may not use annual leave, compensatory time, their optional holiday, or sick leave to offset the impact of the furlough.
- Affected employees will receive individual communications via email from the University’s Office of Human Resources detailing specifics of their furlough.