Clemson to furlough employees through end of year

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Clemson University said they are instituting a furlough program for more than half of their employees due to financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Clemson employees must take furlough days between September 1 and December 31, the university said.

The number of furlough days depends on employee salary:

(From: Clemson University)

Employees making under $50,000 will not be furloughed, according to the university.

Details on the furloughs: