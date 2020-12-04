Clemson to utilize COVID testing for community while students are gone

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Clemson University got their COVID-19 testing system for students down to a science this fall.

However, now that students are gone until spring, Clemson isn’t letting their efforts go to waste.

During the fall semester, Clemson was testing hundreds of students a week and was able to cut down their COVID cases drastically.

That’s not the trend the overall Clemson community is seeing.

Just this past Friday, DHEC confirmed 162 new positive cases in Pickens County.

Vice President of Strategic Communications at Clemson, Joe Galbraith says this is why the university is stepping in to help.

“One of the things we discussed all along was how this can benefit not just our students and staff but the surrounding community,” Galbraith said.

Starting Monday December 7th, Clemson is opening up a portion of the football stadium offering free saliva COVID testing for residents.

Clemson graduate Holly LeCroy said, “It’ll allow the public, like with the adults like me that could come in and just do a test whenever they wanted and not feel like they couldn’t do it because they had to wait forever due to the students being here.”

However, before Clemson gets the ball rolling, Galbraith says there are some things folks need to be aware of before they show up for a test.

“For a member of the community that wants to get tested we do have a URL available where you can go and learn kind of step by step what needs to happen,” Galbraith said. “From registration to where to go, where to park all that information,”

It’s important to note that the community testing will only last two weeks.

When students return to school for the spring semester, they will again be the university’s priority.

However Galbraith says they are trying to figure out a way to still provide testing for the community.