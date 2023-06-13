CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) — Clemson University Police officers are participating in active threat and targeted violence training this week.

The exercises can include preparing for an active shooter, hostage situation, or an incident in which a person has barricaded themselves.

“The number one priority is to stop that assailant’s action and then be able to move on to saving lives and getting a higher level of care to potential victims,” explained Capt. Chris Harrington, Clemson University Police Department.

Officers train each quarter so they can be prepared for any emergency that may happen within the campus community.

“As we’ve seen across the country — not only a number of times this year but historically — events like this can unfold rapidly and often do so without notice or pre-warning,” Harrington said.

Each training exercise is different. Sometimes, they are based on emergencies that have happened on other college campuses.

“We have the opportunity to use a real life event where we have the benefit of hindsight and a lot of information that wasn’t known at the outset, so it can help frame our decision making processes, policies and standard operating procedures and form our actions,” Harrington said.

The officers want to ensure they are always ready to jump into action.

“It’s critically important that our officers, who are sworn to serve and protect the community, are prepared at a moment’s notice to go and respond no matter what the hazard is or what the threat that may present itself is,” Harrington said.

Harrington said the department will participate in a large scale trailing exercise this fall.