Clemson Univ. relaxes some mask requirements on campus

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Clemson University announced changes Monday to its on-campus mask requirements.

According to the university, masks will no longer be required in dining facilities, recreational areas, large building atriums, and residence halls.

Masks will still be required in classrooms, instructional labs, the library, shared office spaces, and medical facilities. In addition, masks are still required on university and public transportation.

The changes come as the university announced that daily COVID-19 positivity rates at the school have fallen to 0.2 percent.

“First and foremost, we thank our students, faculty, and staff who have done a remarkable job of complying with the health and safety measures put in place to protect our Clemson community and we see it in the numbers,” said Provost Bob Jones in a statement.

Clemson University also said that 60 percent of students, faculty, and staff have uploaded proof of vaccination.

Testing requirements for students and employees will remain unchanged, the school said.