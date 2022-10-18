CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – For a lot of people, a trip to the grocery store is just another part of their routine. For others, however, it’s not an option.

“Even in our own United States, where we have an abundance of food, we have an abundance of challenges with poor nutrition and hunger,” said Clemson Provost Bob Jones.

Several years ago, researchers at Clemson began to study food insecurity in the state amid the pandemic, and noticed an overwhelming number of people who struggled.

That’s what sparked the idea for a food access map.

Tuesday, the university and their partners, United Way and DHEC, announced the expansion of the map which now covers all 46 counties in South Carolina.

“Today’s announcement of this new food map is a milestone that marks yet another point of success,” said Jones.

Users can type in an address, city, or zip code and find different food resources in that area along with their hours and directions.

“Most importantly we have their services listed here, so it looks like the Salvation Army does grocery assistance,” one Clemson student explained while demonstrating the map.

DHEC said it’s also a powerful tool to figure out which areas in the state need more food resources.”

“DHEC is actually already looking at not only where the gaps are but reaching out to communities, say, ‘hey, this tool is available.’ It’s seen as a gap. If you’re interested in food insecurity, we can collaborate and help set up a food pantry,” DHEC Environmental Justice Coordinator Keisha Long said.

The creators said they will continue to update the map as food resources open and close across the state.

Click here to access the map.