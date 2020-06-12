Clemson University Board of Trustees to discuss name of Calhoun Honors College

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University Board of Trustees are expected to discuss the name of Calhoun Honors College Friday morning.

The discussion comes in the wake of national and local protests, calling for the end of racism and inequality.

A petition was created to ask for the college’s name to be changed.

The college was named after former U.S. Vice President John C. Calhoun who was a slave owner and a secessionist.

As of Friday morning, over 20,000 people have signed the petition.

The petition states that the honors college was founded in 1962, but Calhoun’s name was not added until 1981. The petition claims that showed a “indifference toward a history of institutional racism and state-sanctioned violence against Black life.”

Among those pushing for change are former Clemson football stars Deandre Hopkins and DeShaun Watson.

Watson shared the petition earlier this week in a tweet.

Clemson University should not honor slave owner John C. Calhoun in any way. His name should be removed from all University property and programming. I am joining the students, faculty & DeAndre to restart this petition to rename the Calhoun Honors College.https://t.co/GdhtCZKFnZ — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) June 9, 2020

The board of trustees are set to meet at Friday at 8:30 a.m. 7 News will live stream the meeting.