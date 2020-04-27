Clemson University cancels on-campus activities for summer

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University officials announced Monday all in-person academic and athletic camps and educational programs scheduled to be held on-campus this summer have been canceled.

University officials said they will continue to evaluate off-campus athletic practices and educational programs. Officials said they will monitor the pandemic and they anticipate to make the decision around June 15.

All statewide Clemson events have been suspended through May 8.

University officials also said they have begun planning for the reopening of the University’s campus.

“The overarching priority of University leadership remains the health and safety of students, faculty and staff, and the University is committed to minimizing the potential for an outbreak at any campus with the goal to resume in-person classes and on-campus operations and activities in the fall semester,” officials said in a news release.

University officials said the reopening decisions will happen in phases and will be monitored daily to determine if the University can continue to move forward with their plans.

For more information, visit the University’s website.