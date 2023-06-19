CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Celebrating, but also educating…words that were heard and felt at Clemson University’s Juneteenth event.

The day brings community residents from different areas of life together and allows them to learn from one another through exchanging family history and shared experiences. Dr. Frankie Felder, the first African American dean hired at Clemson in 1987, led many conversations about family history.

“I lived and experienced all of that and what I learned as I did this research is how much I didn’t learn,” said Dr. Felder.

The event highlighted work from local business owners and figures and offered food, music, and art. Yet organizers emphasized that the day is more than that, saying it’s really a time to reflect on the past. This left room for discussion on Clemson’s own history, making the event even more necessary.

“Clemson is built on John C. Calhoun’s former plantation where 139 enslaved people were here at the end of the civil war,” said Dr. Rhondda Thomas, planning committee for the Juneteenth festival. “That’s a double reason why a celebration should be held here because on this soil freedom came to South Carolina for those 139 enslaved folks.”

End-of-slavery celebrations are something many of the community residents sharing their work said are necessary.

“It just means history has come full circle and that’s a reason to celebrate,” said Christeina Chupin, historic site guide at Clemson University.

However, many agreed that while events like today should serve as reminders to how far the country has come, unity is something we need to still be striving for.

“When you talk about the population, the more diverse the population is, then it’s more learning and more opportunities to love one another and to do what we need to do in this country,” said Carl H. Sharperson Jr., author.