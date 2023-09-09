CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Hundreds of students marched through Clemson’s campus for the annual First Friday Parade, which is held before the first home football game of the year.

“It’s a way for the whole community to bond with the school,” said Colleen Sweeting, First Friday Parade director.

The theme of this year’s parade was “One Small Town Yawning its Greatness.”

“We really wanted to highlight the relationship between the town and university,” Sweeting said.

That relationship will be behind the Tigers when they take the field on Saturday.

“That really defines my time at Clemson,” Sweeting said. “I have a great time at the school, but I think it’s the people from around town who come out to the sporting events and everything that Clemson puts on that makes it so special.”

The parade kicks off each school year and, of course, each football season.

“We’re very excited for the first home game of the year!” Kai, a student, said.

Clemson University will play Charleston Southern University at 2:15 p.m.

It will be some students’ first time attending a game in Death Valley. But others have been Clemson fans their whole lives.

“It’s a dream come true to me,” Parker, a student, said. “I don’t know why. Just being here is awesome.”